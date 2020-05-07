Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy as coronavirus accelerates retail apocalypse – Up News Info Detroit

– Neiman Marcus has become the first US department store to file for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer filed the Chapter 11 restructuring Thursday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. He plans to hand over control to creditors in exchange for eliminating $ 4 billion of debt.

CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck says the company was not liquidating and would emerge from bankruptcy "a stronger company with the ability to better serve you and continue our long-term transformation."

On Monday, clothing chain J.Crew filed for bankruptcy, becoming the first major retailer to fall victim to the economic consequences of the pandemic. The clothing retailer said it had reached an agreement with its lenders to convert approximately $ 1.65 billion of debt into equity.

The documents come as the coronavirus pandemic pushes many department stores and retail chain stores, which are already in a weakened state.

Lord & Taylor is preparing to liquidate its 38 department stores once restrictions are lifted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The nearly 200-year-old department store chain is preparing for a bankruptcy process that it does not expect to emerge from, the report continued, but is delaying filing and liquidation until it can reopen its stores to sell the merchandise.

And JCPenney, faced with a crushing debt load of $ 3.7 billion, revealed on April 15 that it failed to pay the debt and was looking for strategic options during the 30-day grace period to make that payment.

