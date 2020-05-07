Neil LaBute will join the benefit reading of "The Shape of Things" – Up News Info

Neil LaBute's work The way of things He will be given a live read on Friday night to benefit The Actors Fund, with LaBute himself participating in a post-show question-and-answer session to tell "some war stories about the show."

The 2001 play premiered in London, later revived Off Broadway, and was adapted in 2003 as a film starring Paul Rudd and Rachel Weisz. The cast for the benefit reading is Tony Lena Hall winner (Hedwig and the angry inch), Tim Realbuto (yes), Jonah Platt (Evil) and Katie Rose Clarke (Miss saigon)

Performing from their homes across the country, Realbuto will play Adam, a social misfit who works in a museum, and Hall will play Evelyn, a passionate and open art student. As Evelyn changes Adam for "better," her two best friends Phillip (Platt) and Jenny (Clarke) begin to wonder if Evelyn is a good influence or the fall of her friend. As the four young students engage emotionally and romantically with each other, a web of lies, love, and betrayal develops in the name of art.

Related story TikTok Donates $ 2 Million to Actors Fund COVID-19 Assistance Program

Alison Tanney, who directs The Theater Enthusiast podcast, will produce and direct the charity event.

%MINIFYHTML278adcd1b5ffc548b9ffeea9440e27ee12%

Neil LaBute

REX / Shutterstock



LaBute, whose other works include, among others, Reasons to be pretty and Fat pig and TV scripts and movies that include Van Helsing and In the company of men, will join the cast in a question and answer session moderated by Tanney. The announcement states that the playwright "is looking forward to seeing this new production, providing a background and telling some war stories about the show."

Virtual reading begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 8 and can be viewed at TheShapeOfThingsActorsFund.com. The live stream is free, with a $ 5 donation to the suggested Actors Fund. Donations to the Actors Fund and its efforts to assist entertainment workers during the COVID-19 pandemic can be made at www.ActorsFund.org/TheShapeOfThings.