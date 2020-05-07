Nearly 20,000 Georgia teens have received their driver's license without a road test following Georgia's new guidelines in response to COVID-19

# Roommates, many were surprised to learn of a new Georgia guideline implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which allowed teen drivers to obtain their driver's license without taking the practical test. Well, as expected, thousands of teens have taken advantage of the new requirement, and are now officially licensed Georgia drivers.

@CNN reports that when the coronavirus hit the US In the USA, Georgia decided to combat the backlog of thousands of teen driver road test requests by eliminating the required road test required to obtain a state driver's license. Fast forward a few weeks, and nearly 20,000 Georgia teens (19,483 to be exact) are now licensed to drive in the state, without being assessed on their physical skills behind the wheel.

If you're wondering about the process to get a driver's license for the first time without a practical exam, here it is. Teen drivers must have had their learner's permit for 1 year and 1 day without violation and have completed at least 40 hours of supervised driving. From there, all you have to do now is take the written exam, pass it, and then apply for your license online. Naturally, many Georgia residents are outraged at the new guideline because they say it is very dangerous, especially on highly overcrowded state highways.

Georgia is not the only state deciding to forego road testing for the foreseeable future, as Wisconsin has also implemented similar measures. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates that of the 16,000 road test requests that have been suspended, its new state program will officially allow 10,000 of those requests to be eligible to forgo taking a road test.

Meanwhile, Sarah Casto, a driving instructor at 1st Stop Georgia Driving Academy, recently created an online petition for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to change his decision to waive road tests.

"Everyone's answer is that parents should be responsible for their children, but we cannot assume that everyone has responsible parents. That is a dangerous idea," Casto recently stated in an interview with local media. knows when the driving test requirements will return to normal.

