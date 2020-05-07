NCAA Response to Kansas, Bill Self shows confidence in his case, but not a lot of logic

There doesn't seem to be much debate about whether NCAA rule violations were committed in relation to the Kansas basketball program. T.J. Gassnola, an adidas consultant, testified that he made payments to family members of multiple KU recruits. As a result, one of those players never played for the Jayhawks, and one was suspended for an entire season.

The problem in the NCAA breaches case against Kansas is whether KU is involved in those breaches.

The NCAA stated in the 92-page enforcement division's response to Kansas on the facts of its case that the alleged violations were "egregious, serious, and of the type that significantly undermines and threatens the NCAA Collegiate Model."

The NCAA claims that Gassnola, three other adidas representatives, and the company itself are, in the vernacular of NCAA jurisprudence, representatives of KU's sports interests.

As a result of that categorization, communications between adidas reps and KU coaches, especially head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend, would make the basketball program part of several of the alleged violations. Gassnola stated that neither those two nor any other Jayhawks coach were aware of the payments he made to the prospects' families, but the NCAA tactic is to insist that this does not mitigate what happened.

This is equivalent to building a high-rise tower on a sand base.

If adidas is a representative of Kansas sports interests, which of the Division I programs you have contracted with to supply sports clothing and equipment is it not? The company does not have extraordinary participation in power conference programs, only around a dozen, but it includes several national powers.

If adidas is a representative of Kansas sports interests, wouldn't Nike be representative of the countless programs it offers? They include some of the biggest names in the sport, and nine of the past 10 NCAA champions.

And, as Kansas noted in its response to initial NCAA allegations, if adidas fits into the category more colloquially known as "booster," it doesn't jeopardize the NCAA eligibility of all athletes who attend events. by invitation-only players like adidas Nations or possibly the Gauntlet Summer Tournament which is the approach of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League?

The NCAA states that "the membership not only contemplated this scenario, but feared the participation and influence of the shoe and clothing company in recruiting elite student athletes and then established safeguards in an attempt to prevent what happened in this case. "

The NCAA further stated that although Kansas noted the logical fallacies in place in the compliance division case, "there is no cause for concern among member institutions, as most of their relationships with corporate entities comply with the laws of the NCAA. "

I have been a reader long enough to have read some absurd phrases, but this could set a new world record.

Dan Wetzel and Dan Yaeger wrote the book "Unique Influence,quot; two decades ago, and clothing companies have only become more intertwined with youth basketball in subsequent years. The jacket of the book read "These companies scour the country for tomorrow's basketball stars, delivering free footwear, free sporting goods, and the lure of six-figure contracts, just to wear a certain brand of footwear."

Is anyone trying to say that Kansas is the only one playing this game? That the Jayhawks are the only school waiting, at least, for their shoe company to help guide prospects who played in high school or summer ball under that company's banner?

To the extent that violations were committed, and Kansas did not hold Billy Preston out of the competition without reason in November 2017, he then watched him leave two months later to sign a professional contract without a resolution of his eligibility case. Be an appropriate punishment.

It seems unlikely that even Kansas will fight that outcome, depending on severity. Instead, the NCAA is taking a hard-line approach, eager for a profound public victory after endemic shame in the 2017 Justice Department investigation into the basketball talent game that led to four assistant DI coaches being arrested. and plead guilty and court testimony involving various other offending programs

Kansas intransigence here is not merely theater, nor does it seem like a tactic born of North Carolina's success in avoiding sanctions related to the academic scandal that impacted much of the past decade for the Tar Heels. KU believes he has a case here, and it seems likely that if he doesn't sense that justice is done in the NCAA court, he will seek a remedy in a court of law.