Music Box to Release Miniseries Version of "Mysteries of Lisbon" – Up News Info

It's been 10 years since Raúl Ruiz Mysteries of Lisbon It was released and now Music Box Films is ready to launch the radical epic saga to the USA. USA in episodic form. Music Box is slated to release the film, which lasted more than 270 minutes, in the original version of a six-hour episodic miniseries with never-before-seen footage in the US. USA The film will begin its virtual premiere on May 22 with a two-week virtual engagement in Film at Lincoln Center in New York.

Adapted from the 19th century Portuguese author's novel Camilo Castelo Branco, it spans three decades, four countries, and a host of wealthy characters, all triggered by a man's search for truth, and is full of all kinds of adventures and adventures. coincidences and revelations, feelings and violent passions, and revenge and romance, in the context of the 1820 revolution in Portugal.

Related story & # 39; Resistance & # 39; pivots towards the digital launch, & # 39; Tape & # 39; sets virtual premiere, Kino Lorber and Music Box Films launch exhibitions online – Specialized streaming preview

The film follows João, an orphan in boarding school, embarking on a quest to discover the story behind his origins, his parents, and his true identity. From this city of intrigues and secrets emerges a collection of characters that are somehow linked to João's destiny: Father Dinis, a descendant of aristocratic libertines who later becomes a hero who defends justice; a countess maddened by her jealousy and obsessed with revenge; and a prosperous businessman who mysteriously made his fortune as a bloodthirsty pirate. João's questions are answered slowly, while others are asked, over the course of three decades and a personal journey that takes him from Portugal to France, Italy and even Brazil. But as secrets are revealed and João's life begins to intertwine with those of the people he meets, little by little he realizes that the truth for one is not always the truth for everyone.

Ruiz's critically acclaimed film won the Silver Shell for Best Director at the San Sebastian International Film Festival and the prestigious Louis Delluc Award in France.

In addition to the film at Lincoln Center in New York, it will be released virtually through Music Box's StreamLocal in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Theater; Chicago at the Music Box Theater; Seattle at SIFF Plus, among others. Music Box's StreamLocal was released in response to the COVID-19 effect in independent art theaters across the country.

It will then be available nationwide in July via the Music Box Music Box Direct streaming platform, the streaming platform for Music Box Films and Doppelgänger Releasing.