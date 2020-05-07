Mother of two dies in Hanson home fire

HANSON, Massachusetts (AP) – A Massachusetts woman died in a house fire from which three other people escaped, according to state fire investigators.

Margaret O & # 39; Toole-Driscoll, 58, was one of four people living in the log cabin in Hanson that caught fire Monday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and the Office of the State Fire Chief.

Authorities did not identify the other three who escaped, but said O & # 39; Toole-Driscoll was the mother of two students at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School. She was also an educational support assistant for the district.

"On behalf of the entire Whitman-Hanson School District, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time," District Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak said in a statement.

Firefighters attempted to rescue O’Toole-Driscoll but were driven out by heat and smoke.

Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson said the house is now uninhabitable due to damage from fire, smoke and water.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play.