More Northern Texans Tested for Coronavirus as Criteria Expand – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As more tests become available for Covid-19, the CDC has expanded the criteria for those that can be tested at federally supported driving sites, such as the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas.

Since the change on April 27, the incident commander at the two Dallas sites, Randall Payton, said he noticed a difference.

"We are seeing much more participation since we expanded the criteria and yes, we have seen more positive cases through that." Please visit us, that's what we're here for. "

Payton said that during seven of the first nine days of the expanded criteria, they have reached the capacity at each site of 500 tests or 1,000 combined.

About 400 of those tests each day are reserved for Parkland Hospital nurses to screen nursing home residents and the homeless.

The CDC has also expanded the number of symptoms of Covid-19.

Payton said: "It could be fever, cough, shortness of breath, it could be over 65, it could also be anyone with chronic health problems, underlying problems."

In addition to first responders and healthcare workers who can be tested, whether they have symptoms or not, some other workers may also be tested at Dallas sites.

They include DART bus drivers, supermarket employees and workers at other essential retailers.

Economists warn that more coronavirus testing is needed to keep Texas open

Dr. John Carlo, former Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services, said it is a good idea. "If you are part of an essential workforce, or a health worker or a grocery store worker, there are good reasons why you may want to get tested."

This allows them to find out if they have the virus so they can isolate themselves before they make their coworkers or clients sick.

There is no set of criteria used for people to get tested for the virus. It depends on who provides the proof and where they have it. "

At test drive sites operated by certain Walmart and Walgreens, they follow CDC guidelines.

Kroger announced Wednesday afternoon that they will also offer free testing for the virus at two locations, one in Dallas and one in Fort Worth.

People must first register on the company's websites so that they can be screened to determine if they meet the guidelines.

Hospitals have their own criteria for evaluating people for the virus.

And now that hospitals are allowed to perform medical procedures again, some are now testing all those patients for the virus 48 hours earlier.

Dr. Carlo said: "There are all these different variables. Ultimately, it requires more judgment in terms of when to test and when not to. But this is not really unusual: we do it every day in medicine."

Dr. Carlo says that while the tests to detect the virus are mostly accurate, they do have limitations.

He said the results are a snapshot and are good only on the day it was taken.

Just because a person has a negative result for the virus does not mean that they cannot have symptoms and test positive in the following days.

