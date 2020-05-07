Moderna gets authorization to start a larger trial for a coronavirus vaccine

One of the first biotech companies to begin human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine is now ready to move on to the next phase of testing.
On Thursday, Moderna announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved its request to proceed to a clinical trial involving about 600 people.
"The imminent start of the Phase 2 study is a crucial step forward," Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in a statement.
The main objective of this set of tests is to find out if the vaccine is safe and if the positive results of the first dozen of volunteers in the first phase can be replicated in a much larger group. If successful, subsequent studies, known as phase 3 trials, will determine exactly how well the vaccine works.
More than a dozen companies, including vaccine producers known as Johnson & Johnson or Sanofi, are Engaged in a global race to develop a vaccine to stop the highly infectious coronavirus that has killed more than a quarter of a million people worldwide.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has suggested that it would still take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to become widely available to the public. There is no proven treatment, and many researchers and corporations around the world are looking for remedies in addition to vaccines.
Moderna's candidate vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is based on genetic material known as messenger RNA, which carries the recipe for making proteins to small ribosomal cooks within cells. The vaccine is written with a very specific recipe, in this case to make the coronavirus spike protein.
Because the virus generally uses this protein as the key to unlocking and controlling lung cells, the vaccine could train a healthy immune system to make antibodies to fight an infection before someone gets sick.
Moderna's vaccine is one of many that use this unusual technology. His first human tests were performed on 45 healthy adults in Seattle, funded by the National Institutes of Health. Since then, other companies, using different approaches, have also joined the race to find a coronavirus vaccine.
The F.D.A. He said his policy was not to comment on the phases of any drug trial, and Moderna did not disclose the results of the first phase.
In its first-quarter update on Thursday, Moderna appeared to be speeding up its schedule for a coronavirus vaccine, stating that the next phase would begin "soon." The company is also preparing for a Phase 3 trial in the summer, and hopes to have the final vaccine approved "as soon as 2021."
Moderna's shares soared up to 13 percent in early Thursday trading. Enthusiasm for a possible vaccine has led to a more than 150 percent increase in company stocks since the beginning of this year.
The biotech company is also speeding up plans to make a vaccine so it can start building stocks as early as this July. Last week, the firm announced a 10-year collaboration with Swiss contract drug maker Lonza to manufacture up to one billion doses per year for worldwide distribution, if the vaccine is successful.