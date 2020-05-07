MN Coronavirus: Unlike Wisconsin, Minnesota Won't Give Up Road Testing For New Drivers – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There is an obstacle for new drivers who want to get their license.

Minnesota already has a large order book, and it is expected to only get worse. States like Wisconsin and Georgia have eased the restrictions on their stay-at-home orders, but it's not likely to happen in Minnesota.

Wisconsin drivers like Susie Evans are concerned about new drivers who may get behind the wheel without passing a road test.

"Letting them go on the roads like that, incredibly dangerous," Evans said.

The trial license requires full training and the support of a parent. But the exemption probably won't fly in Minnesota, according to state Senate Transportation President Scott Newman.

READ MORE: Minnesota driving test stations resume testing only for commercial driver's licenses

"I just don't see if it's happening, at least without a lot of committee work and research and allowing entry … including the public," Newman said.

Minnesota already faces a delay after stopping road tests. More than 13,000 have been canceled during the pandemic. Newman says the state is addressing a real problem.

"Note that it was a problem before this COVID-19 coup, and all it is doing is making a serious problem worse," Newman said.

A quick question on social media revealed that people are not interested in licensing requirements being eased in the state, calling the measure unsafe and dangerous. Others say to let them wait. One called for greater accessibility to the evidence.

"I am sure it is on the governor's radar. It is on our radar, and we will do our best to move forward, but there is no immediate relief," Newman said.

He asks for patience and says that finding a solution may require a special session.

Governor Tim Walz signed a bill that provided an extension to anyone who needed a driver's license or ID renewal during the peacetime emergency. DPS numbers show that more than 100,000 would have expired during this time.

