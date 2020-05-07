MN Coronavirus: Hospitality Minnesota Introduces COVID-19 Relief Plan – Up News Info

In addition to transportation, Minnesota hotels and restaurants are also desperately asking for help.

More than 50% of hospitality companies report that they will have to close in two months if things do not improve. Industry leaders say they have a plan but they need the state to help them.

Typically, this would be the start of Minnesota's four-month tourist season, but nothing this year is typical.

"It's unprecedented. We went from an industry that couldn't find enough people to a week from now, you've seen unemployment totals. It's just huge," said Liz Rammer, president of Hospitality Minnesota.

So, restaurant, hotel and brewery owners team up to campaign for change and start targeting the heart with these video testimonials.

"I survived World War II, 911, I'm not sure we're going to survive this," says the owner of the Jax Café business, a 4th Generation business in Northeast Minneapolis.

"It has turned our life upside down and we don't see the light at the end of the tunnel," explained the owner of the Best Western in Monticello.

And the Gunflint Lodge owner says, "We need you to act fully to save Minnesota's small resorts, and to do it right away."

This is how they want the state to do that: expand state loans to $ 120 million so that businesses get more cash and include businesses other than restaurants, such as hotels, camps, and catering services.

They also want to suspend business rent for 90 days with a rent reduction. And suspend license costs for the rest of 2020.

"Our industry is strong and innovative and fast, but there is only so much time left, This is a complete disaster for our state, ”explains Rammer.

Hospitality Minnesota says companies plan to prioritize security and change procedures, but want to reopen as soon as possible. They are also asking the federal government to extend the time period for PPP loans.

Here are details on what they ask the state for:

ECONOMIC RELIEF PLAN .

In light of the current crisis conditions and the impending economic disaster, Hospitality Coalition will continue to advocate for swift positive action on the following six-point plan with the Governor, the MN State Legislature, and the United States Congress:

§ The federal government must fix the PPP and provide additional funds to the State of Minnesota to support small businesses. We ask the Minnesota delegation to support solutions in the PPP program that extend the "covered period,quot; beyond June 30 and relax the forgiveness provisions to help small hospitality businesses. We also ask the delegation to support additional federal funds for the State to support hotel companies on the brink of collapse. Such funding could be directed to help support the following proposed state initiatives.

§ Expand the Small Business Emergency Loan Program through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development by $ 120 million. The Governor announced $ 30 million in funds for these zero-interest (50% forgivable) loans on March 23. The program requires a significant expansion for hospitality:

1. Immediately expand funding for this program by $ 120 million, a figure that represents less than 5% of state reserves. If there was ever a time to intelligently use the "rainy day background,quot;, it is clearly now. Frankly, the state cannot afford not invest in saving this industry or risk further away economic pain and deficit. The proposed support represents an investment that will help provide a long-term economic recovery for our state.

2. Expand the program to include all Companies in the hotel and service industry are being crushed by current economic conditions, including hotels, motels, resorts and camps. Currently, only the companies listed in executive order 20-04 (such as restaurants) are eligible, although many others are affected (ie closed or severely limited) by the "stay home,quot; order and the resulting market conditions .

3. Raise the maximum loan value from $ 35,000 to $ 75,000. The companies have now been closed or severely limited for 50 days and projecting (optimistically) limited 50% summer revenue if allowed to return to business.