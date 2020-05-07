MN coronavirus: Honeywell plant in Minneapolis temporarily closes after workers test positive – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Workers at another Minnesota plant are sick with COVID-19.

Honeywell officials in Minneapolis say it is temporarily closing the building for cleaning.

READ MORE: Andersen renovation temporarily closes Cottage Grove plant

Since Wednesday, at least two other Minnesota plants have had to do the same.

READ MORE: Cloquet USG plant suspends operations

Honeywell says it made the decision after some of its workers tested positive, but did not say how many. The company says there is no evidence that the workers have been infected on the job.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.