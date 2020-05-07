Minnesota weather: frost warning issued for much of southern Minnesota – Up News Info

Home Local News Minnesota weather: frost warning issued for much of southern Minnesota – Up...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Do you have plants outside of you that you want to keep alive? Then cover or wear them on Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop below or nearly freeze on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities subway. Forecasters say temperatures seem to drop to the upper 20 degrees and lower 30 degrees in the early morning hours.

Cold weather threatens to damage vegetation and outdoor pipes, such as buried sprinkler systems.

Friday's highs are expected to be well below average, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees. The colder-than-average weather seems to last the entire weekend and into early next week.

