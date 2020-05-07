Minnesota weather: frost warning issued for much of southern Minnesota – Up News Info

Do you have plants outside of you that you want to keep alive? Then cover or wear them on Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop below or nearly freeze on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for much of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities subway. Forecasters say temperatures seem to drop to the upper 20 degrees and lower 30 degrees in the early morning hours.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 20 degrees to lower the area to 30 throughout the night. A freeze warning is in effect in southern MN and parts of western WI where mature vegetation can be damaged if not protected. A close repeat will occur on Friday night when the freeze function is activated. pic.twitter.com/Dfj83OMxeS – NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 7, 2020

Cold weather threatens to damage vegetation and outdoor pipes, such as buried sprinkler systems.

Friday's highs are expected to be well below average, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees. The colder-than-average weather seems to last the entire weekend and into early next week.