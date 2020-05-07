Minnesota Vikings 2020 launch schedule, including Packers Game 1 and Christmas Day – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML33527d253e0547d67b233b1368203a4c14%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Vikings will open their 60th season against the Green Bay Packers, and will play in New Orleans on Christmas Day.
Week 5: Sun. October 11 against Seattle
Week 10: Monday, November 16 against Chicago
The NFL schedule was released Thursday afternoon, and the Vikings have a few to score. The season opener is a border battle with the Packers, scheduled for Sunday, September 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
READ MORE: The draft could give Vikings more help now than northern enemies
They will also play two games in primetime:
The Vikings' Christmas afternoon game against the Saints will be the first time they have come face to face since the Vikes beat them in overtime in the 2019 Wild Card Round.
Due to the high probability that the season will not unfold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced its league-wide refund policy this week.
Click here to view the full schedule and click here to view schedule notes.