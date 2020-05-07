Minnesota Vikings 2020 launch schedule, including Packers Game 1 and Christmas Day – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Vikings will open their 60th season against the Green Bay Packers, and will play in New Orleans on Christmas Day.

The NFL schedule was released Thursday afternoon, and the Vikings have a few to score. The season opener is a border battle with the Packers, scheduled for Sunday, September 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

They will also play two games in primetime:

Week 5: Sun. October 11 against Seattle

Week 10: Monday, November 16 against Chicago

The Vikings' Christmas afternoon game against the Saints will be the first time they have come face to face since the Vikes beat them in overtime in the 2019 Wild Card Round.

Due to the high probability that the season will not unfold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced its league-wide refund policy this week.

