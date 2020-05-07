Minnesota coronavirus: impact of COVID-19 felt on the northern border of the state – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans across the state are feeling the impact of COVID-19 and the order to stay home, and that includes people on the northern border.

International Falls is seeing the effects from all sides.

"Horrible. It is horrible that nothing is open," said Rosie Klemetsen. "Whatever you do there is nothing open."

In one of the northernmost cities in the state of Northstar, a community that relies heavily on summer tourist dollars is beginning to wonder how it will go.

"The business is definitely affected by it. Half the town is closed, "said Dylan Heldt.

Businesses in International Falls are not only concerned with what is happening in Minnesota, they are affected by what is happening in another country. And they don't know for sure when Canada will reopen its side of the border.

Gas stations in the city have lost money from Canadians who generally cross over to buy cheaper gas. The same goes for Menard, who does a lot of border business with Canadian clients.

"We cannot get first-hand information from anyone across the border," said Tony Jerulle.

Jerulle is a co-owner of Sammy’s Pizza. Deliveries and purchases continue, but sales continue to drop around 50%. Usually the fishing season helps, but they can't count on it this year.

"There are not too many people coming to International Falls on vacation in January," Jerulle said. "It is mainly from May to September and the city triples with all the people around the lake."

A couple of blocks away, the Athletes Service should be gearing up for Minnesotans heading north for the first Canadian fishing game next weekend. But co-owner Aaron Shuff says the only people crossing paths right now are essential employees and first responders.

"By now it should be rebounding and just not. It's still pretty slow," said Shuff.

Although Canada has far fewer COVID cases than the US. In the USA, the feeling at International Falls is that the Canadian government is stricter. Which means that even if the order to stay home is lifted here, it only solves half the problem.

"They may open our borders or loosen restrictions on our path, but it will go back to the other side that will be the problem," Shuff said.

Shuff said there is already talk that some companies in International Falls will have to close forever, even after restrictions are lifted.