Miley Cyrus admits she has no "idea,quot; of what the COVID-19 pandemic is like because she is a rich celebrity

Miley Cyrus has been hosting an Instagram Live talk show called Bright-minded while she was quarantined at her Los Angeles home. In a recent interview, when asked how she reserved her guests, the singer admitted that she is in a "unique position,quot; during the Covid-19 pandemic and that her experience over the past two months has not been the same as that of the most of the rest. worldwide.

“My life has been delayed, but I really have no idea what this pandemic is like. I'm comfortable in my space and I can put food on my table and (I'm) financially stable, and that's not the story for many people, "said Cyrus WSJ Magazine.

The 27-year-old explained that some of her famous peers rejected her or did not respond at all when she asked them to be on her show, and she believes it could be because they do not want to show their privileged experience.

Cyrus says she is sure there are doubts when it comes to saying "yes,quot; to doing her show because "it hardly feels good for celebrities to share our experience because it just doesn't compare."

the Hannah Montana Alum revealed that she communicates with her famous colleagues through Instagram DMs, and this is how "she has done things for years." Cyrus says he realized he should send a message to another celebrity like Reese Witherspoon, though he probably won't reply.

However, Witherspoon responded and said he would love to give it "a couple of minutes." There are also those who completely ignore it. Cyrus explained that he will receive a message that his request has been "seen,quot;, but there is no response. She says she guesses it is a "no,quot;, and then she will send that person a smiley face emoji ten days in a row.

Still, Miley Cyrus says "the door is always open,quot; for those celebrities who haven't responded. She says that she is sure that some of the people she has been contacting feel the same way as her, and that her experience is so rare that it hardly feels good to talk about it.



