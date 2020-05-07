Michael Jordan refused to be filmed at his royal home for the documentary & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Fans who thought they were seeing brief images of Michael Jordan's home during their interviews for "The Last Dance,quot; were very wrong.

It turns out that Jordan gave interviews for the ESPN documentary in places other than his own. So, the luxurious all-white ocean-view backdrop that goes with it, none of them Jordan's, according to an Insider story. In fact, the great NBA player refused to let the filming team for "The Last Dance,quot; interview him in his own home.

"The Last Dance,quot; director Jason Hehir said, "There are certain aspects of your life that you want to keep private."

So where was Jordan actually interviewed? Turns out, it was filmed in three different locations, all of which were near Jordan's home in Jupiter, Florida. Why multiple residences? Because Hehir couldn't do all the interviews he needed at once.

Per Insider, the first house Jordan was filmed in was rented out for production. It is the one with the large, completely white living room and the ocean view. The rest of the interviews were conducted in two separate locations. Hehir said they belonged to friends of the production who allowed the interviews to take place there.

Because who wouldn't want Michael Jordan at home?

Perhaps some enthusiastic viewers of "The Last Dance,quot; noticed the differences in locations. The first is the most open; the second has a completely similar white background but is not as large. The third is the most different and features the closest shots to Jordan.

His Jupiter residence is located within The Bear & # 39; s Club golf complex. According to Insider, it is a three-acre, 28,000-square-foot mansion with 18 structures, including a two-story guardhouse. It has 11 rooms and a full wing dedicated as an exercise center, with a basketball court.

"He just didn't want people to see all of that," Hehir told Insider. "I respected him, so I never backed down."