MGM participates in Audio Up, producer and podcast network – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: As podcasting continues to grow as a form of media and entertainment, and increasingly exciting audio properties for the film and television business, MGM is engaging a new entrant in the field called Audio Up.

The company was founded by Jared Gutstadt, former founder and CEO of the Jingle Punks audio agency, as a podcast production, platform and network studio. Her debut title last month was the talk show hosted by Dennis Quaid. The dennaissance.

The Audio Up scope includes scripted podcasts, including musicals, as well as interview series. As part of MGM's investment, Audio Up will produce and distribute up to five podcasts per year for MGM and will give your new investor an exclusive first look at developing, producing, or distributing adaptations of their work.

The financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. MGM is privately owned.

"In this time of transformation in our industry, it is more important than ever to align yourself with the best and most prospective partners," said MGM President of World Television Mark Burnett. "Jared and his team have been incredibly innovative in their approach and programming offerings, and with this new venture, MGM can further diversify our line of content while rapidly accelerating our expansion into new storytelling platforms."

Gutstadt said partnering with MGM "made sense from the start for a podcast network like ours. Having a performance capability from day one with a major studio is something that will set us apart from the rest of our competition. On the contrary Their ability to take content from movies and television and reformat and redistribute it in the Audio Up arena will help grow our catalog and create a giant network effect between our worlds. "

Quaid, in addition to talking to actors, politicians, personalities, musicians and business figures about The dennaissance, will also be an announcer and executive co-producer of Audio Up Please comment as we go along. The latest series features original songs, a cast that includes co-creator Scarlett Burke and actor Craig Robinson and original music by Burke and composer Nicolle Galyon. Audio Up plans to release a soundtrack for the podcast.

Other projects in progress at Audio Up include Uncle drank, which will involve country music artists and Warner Music and a scripted podcast by NBA player Javale McGee.

The deal was negotiated by MGM President of Television Operations Brian Edwards, with the support of Paul Chan, Michael Katzer and Mariel Klein. Edwards will join the Audio Up board of directors. Sandi Knox, Nick DeAngelis and Sally Wagner Partin at Sidley Austin led the Audio Up negotiating process.