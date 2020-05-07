Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in Tyler Perry's mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying in a $ 18 million mansion owned by Tyler Perry, Page Six reported. The Duchess of Sussex and Duke took their 1-year-old son, Archie, to a home owned by the movie magnate on the Beverly Ridge estates.

The Daily Mail was the first to report that it was actually Oprah Winfrey who introduced Meghan and Harry to the Made a alum. Page Six reported that the 12-bath property sits on 22 acres of land with a beautiful view of the cityscape.

Oprah Winfrey has allegedly played a major role in Meghan and Harry's transition to the United States since they left the royal family earlier in the year.

In March, the couple moved into a house in Los Angeles after their departure from a Canadian property amid the northern government's choice to close the borders to the United States.

This occurs shortly after Josh Altman, a real estate broker who regularly deals with celebrities and other artists, stated that Beverly Ridge Estates was the perfect place to live for Meghan and Prince Harry. Upon arrival in Los Angeles, paparazzi have seen Meghan and Harry multiple times.

On one occasion, they were seen delivering food to the vulnerable and on another, they were seen walking their dogs. The former royal couple is apparently buying their own home in the area for around $ 10 million to $ 20 million.

Altman told page six that Meghan and Harry, however, could easily "go down,quot; their way to a house. the List of millions of dollars The broker stated that this is a fantastic time for Meghan and Harry to buy a house because of the coronavirus.

Furthermore, he claimed that a price tag between $ 10 and $ 20 million would grant them a beautiful home in the perfect location, including Mulholland Estates, Beverly Park, and Brentwood Country Estates. Then he added that Palisades is a nice community, but it doesn't have guards at the main entrance.



