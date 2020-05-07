Meghan Markle and Prince Harry living in Tyler Perry's $ 18 million mansion

WENN / Lia Toby

Located on the upscale Beverly Ridge Estates gated community, the 22-acre Tuscan-style villa allegedly has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

After moving from Canada, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly been living in a Beverly Hillys mansion owned by Tyler Perry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in the $ 18 million home located in Beverly Ridge Estates, a super upscale gated community. Daily Mail first reported the story.

The 22-acre Tuscan-style villa allegedly has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It remains to be seen if Harry and Meghan rent the property or stay as guests. However, it should be noted that there are no records that the mansion has been sold.

According to Page Six, Tyler is currently out of town in Atlanta to set up production restart in his studio. The source went on to say that Oprah Winfrey could be the one who introduced the couple to "Madea's big happy family"star.

Representatives for Harry, Meghan and Tyler declined to comment.

Prior to this, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were searching for properties on their own in the $ 10-20 million region. Star runner Josh Altman revealed that they could "level down" on their way to an amazing house.

The guru of the "Million Dollar List" shared: "You will get a great deal in the next six months. If you want to spend between $ 10 and $ 20 million, there are five or six closed communities that are perfect." He went on to point out that Beverly Ridge is a large private development.

Meghan and Harry, along with their 10-month-old son Archie, reportedly left their residence on Vancouver Island in Canada as they had decided to settle in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, United States. The couple were said to have chosen to live "in a secluded complex" in the City of Angels, where Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also lives. The two allegedly "have not ventured" during the coronavirus crisis.