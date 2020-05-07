On Wednesday I wrote about Kimberly Guilfoyle on May 5, which included a Latinos For Trump event with Guilfoyle and other terrible guests singing the praises of President Trump and calling for a wall between the United States and Mexico. But what really caught readers' attention was not Guilfoyle's disgusting policy, but the blouse he wore while making "Mexican lasagna" in his Instagram story that same day.

As if we knew what we For real Darling, Guilfoyle posted to Instagram on Wednesday night showing off her blouse, which included a link to her designer.

Meet Sheridan French, the Ft. Worth, Texas-based designer responsible for Guilfoyle Laker's color ikat top and some of Guilfoyle's other favorite look.

(Yes, she has other drop-shoulder tops in even more colors.)

Buy a Hempz lotion, get 50% discount on the other

French website points out that "design is in their blood", and according to a 2013 interviewWhile French was studying for a master's degree at St. Andrews (yes, that one), he became an intern at the Prada Press Office in London. Upon graduation, French says he was offered a full-time job, but he turned him down to return to Texas, start a family, and make clothes for the southern sisters of the evil brotherhood with sons named Daxton and daughters named Laycee who want to do America. Cool again.

While French doesn't reveal much about his policy now, scrolling through his Instagram until the moment his account became his primary branding tool shows that he is a anti-abortion, Fear of God, "Traditional American Values" loving Triumph follower. This goes on, especially considering the fact that her ex-husband, Bo French, is a private equity investor who has run for Congress twice (and lost twice) on Republican tickets, promising a restoration of family values ​​and more severe penalties for undocumented immigrants.

Sheridan French doesn't explicitly cater to the MAGA outfit, but she doesn't have to, because her brand's Hilton Head aesthetic does it for her. South Carolina's luxurious resort town literally calls its gated communities "Plantations" and houses the exact type of easy and windy dresses that the French specialize in. Did these knee length skirts call me the N word? I think they could have!

French's website says: "The Sheridan brand is a celebration of color and her own inimitable enthusiasm for life, and her wish for you is to feel as extraordinary using her designs as she has been excited to create, allowing your individuality to shine through." . But while the color brims with French designs, they definitely don't burst into the models' melanin. There seems to be a symbolic woman of color and zero black people representing the handful of models French uses to show off her designs. While it's better than black women are not Modeling for a brand run by a Trump follower, the lack of representation is still … fun. At least Draese James, from Reese Witherspoon, another brand targeting cloying, nostalgic southern charm, has the foresight to remember that there are black women they gravitate towards preppy shit too. The only black person I've seen on my shallow parchment from French's Instagram account are kids in Africa and a black police officer some people prayed for in a Starbucks a few years ago.

Black women of a certain age also fuck with colorful kaftans, Sheridan!

But it doesn't matter, enjoy these terrifying screaming photos Alpha Delta Pi Recruitment Video All adult girls:

Casual rest in an informal home:

The look of grabbing a healthy snack for my son Jaycen.

The final bosses you have to defeat to enter the Women For Trump VIP event.