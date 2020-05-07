Meek Mill & Milano Welcome Baby Boy

Rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano have welcomed their newborn son.

Meek announced the happy news through his social networks.

"Milano left me a king on my birthday! #Thebestgift ❤️," he tweeted.

The couple had been dating for months, but the news of Milano's pregnancy was confirmed by Meek through a bitter social media fight with her ex, rap mega star Nicki Minaj.

"My girl is pregnant with me, seeing me tweeting about my ex is very clown," he said, in a deleted tweet.

In December, Milano spoke about her pregnancy:

"For the first 3.5 months I was super sick and unable to work and move like I used to. By the time I started feeling a little better and had more energy, I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I delayed it 2 times already this year ", said.

"I'm creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my tummy."

Meek is already the father of two children, Murad and Rihmeek, from a previous relationship.