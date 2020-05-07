Matt Bomer is talking about bringing back the white collar

Giovanni Rufino / United States Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
You can't keep a good thief down, apparently. After the star series Matt Bomer and creator Jeff Eastin started tweeting about a revival, it seems things are taking shape to White collar.
Easting turned to Twitter to reveal that he chatted with Bomer about bringing Neal Caffrey back to television. Bomer starred in six seasons of the USA Network series alongside Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen and Sharif Atkins. Marsha Thomason, Hilarie burton and Diahann Carroll He also appeared in the series about white-collar thief Neal Caffrey and his association with the FBI.
"I had a great convo with @MattBomer. We have a plan to bring back #WhiteCollar," Eastin tweeted. It also included a quote from Garson's character Mozzie, who quoted Steve Harvey. "So, as Mozzie might say,‘ To quote Steve Harvey, "The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. "It's time to hurry up," added Easting.
When contacted for comment, the USA Network said there was nothing new to share in the series.
Bomer and the cast will virtually meet for Stars in the House on Thursday, May 7 to raise funds for The Trevor Project.
White Collar ran for six seasons and produced 81 episodes on the USA Network from 2009-2014. Bomer returned to the network in the third season of The sinner. Her other television work includes Will and grace, Doom patrol, The last tycoon and American horror story. He will be seen in The boys in the band, Ryan MurphyNew Netflix production of the play.
Bomer shared Eastin's tweet with some emojis. See it above.
