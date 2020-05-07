Matt Bomer is talking about bringing back the white collar

"I had a great convo with @MattBomer. We have a plan to bring back #WhiteCollar," Eastin tweeted. It also included a quote from Garson's character Mozzie, who quoted Steve Harvey. "So, as Mozzie might say,‘ To quote Steve Harvey, "The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. "It's time to hurry up," added Easting.

When contacted for comment, the USA Network said there was nothing new to share in the series.

Bomer and the cast will virtually meet for Stars in the House on Thursday, May 7 to raise funds for The Trevor Project.