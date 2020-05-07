Matt Bomer and & # 39; White Collar & # 39; Creator confirm plan to restart

EE Network USA

The lead actor in & # 39; White Collar & # 39; and creator Jeff Eastin confirm discussions to reclaim the drama series that originally ended in 2014 after six seasons.

Up News Info –

Actor Matt Bomer and his "White collar"creator Jeff Eastin they scoffed at "a plan" to restart the hit crime drama for another career.

The stars of the show, which aired for six seasons through 2014, are preparing to meet for the "Stars in the house"Live stream series on Thursday night, May 7, 2020, and on the eve of the virtual meeting, Eastin and Bomer took to Twitter to reveal that they are actively working to revive the series.

<br />

"I had a great convo (sic) with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to bring back #WhiteCollar," Eastin posted Wednesday.

Referring to Willie GarsonThe character, he added, "so, as Mozzie might say, to quote Steve Harvey, & # 39; The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. It's time to hurry up. "

Bomer, who led the cast as reformed scammer Neal Caffrey, republished the news on his Twitter page and added a face with a monocle emoji and another with a thumbs-up.

He also encouraged fans to watch the meeting online with old castmates. Tim DeKay, Hilarie burtonGarson and Tiffani Thiessen, among others, apparently suggesting a formal announcement was imminent.

"I hope you can join us this THURSDAY at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST!" he wrote. "The cast of WHITE COLLAR will meet at STARS IN THE HOUSE."

Fans can watch it here.

Eastin previously teased a reboot of "White Collar" last month, April 2020, when he shared a photo of a hat worn on-screen by Bomer's character, noting, "He's here waiting for you. It's time to take out Retirement Neal … "

"Let's do it!" Bomer replied.