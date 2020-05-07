Mark Wahlberg sweetly honors mother by recommending COVID-19 Frontliners on National Nurses Day

WENN

The star of & # 39; Transformers & # 39; Joins Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and fellow actor Mario Lopez in handing out 600 meals to first responders at Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles.

Mark Wahlberg he knows how to appreciate his mother well. Celebrating National Nurses Day by kicking off National Nurses Week with volunteer work in Los Angeles, Cade Yeager of "Transformers: The Last Knight"she made a sweet speech about Alma Elaine Donnelly's determination to be a nurse.

Speaking outside Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Wednesday, May 6, the 48-year-old actor said: "It is fitting that on this day, the beginning of Nurse Appreciation Week is my birthday. mother". She added: "My mother gave birth to 9 children. I don't know if you ever saw the & # 39;Wahlburgers"TV show, but my mother always steals the show and today she does it again."

"It is her birthday after giving birth to 9 children, she enrolled in nursing school to work in the same hospital where she gave birth to all of us," she continued. "I have always had a great appreciation for what my mother did and for what people do in public service. I know there are not enough people in my community who express that appreciation enough, but my appreciation for law enforcement For the first responders, the fire department is just astronomical. "

On that day, the former rapper known as Marky Mark joined forces with the Los Angeles mayor. Eric Garcetti and fellow actor Mario Lopez to thank those on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They helped pass 600 meals and spend time with the lifeguards.

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti also expressed his thanks to the CHLA nurses in a moving speech. "I want to thank you for what you do every day, you don't need COVID-19 so that you (des) spill love to those who need it the most," he said. "I have brought my daughter here, this is my family's hospital."

"My daughters come to the emergency room, she comes for her checkup and I know that this is not just one of the best hospitals, it is the best hospital I have been involved in and that is because of the nurses and all the professionals," continued to share. "So let's applaud everyone who is dedicating their lives to saving our lives."