Mark Consuelos once tried to catch Kelly Ripa cheating on him and I'm howling at this story

"I have a bad feeling,quot;.
You know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
The couple has been married for 24 years and are OTP * of many people.
However, that does not mean that their relationship was not so jealous in the early days.
In the new book by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, What makes a marriage lastKelly and Mark recalled a time when the Riverdale The actor tried to catch the talk show host in the act of cheating after he had "a bad feeling."
"After we got married, she was doing a show in Boston and I couldn't find her all day," he said.
They didn't have cell phones back then, so what did Mark do? He booked a flight to New York for a surprise visit, of course.
Turns out Kelly was busy cleaning her bathroom, but Mark wasn't buying it. "Apparently he thought that sounded very suspicious. He wanted to catch me, ”she said.
Mark laid out his plan perfectly, even told the doorman to call his apartment and tell Kelly there was a flower delivery.
"I'm excited because I'm thinking, 'OMG she's sending me flowers!'" Kelly said.
Mark searched the house, but Kelly was innocent. There was no other man, and he said he felt "horrible,quot; about suspecting that his wife had cheated and that he knew he was "wrong,quot; for assuming the worst.
I hope so! For the sake of Kelly and her doorman.
