Marilyn Monroe Moisturizing Skincare Routine Filtered

Image: Getty

Before social distancing ordinances, a museum dedicated to cosmetology, duly titled the makeup museum, opened in the West Village in New York City. Of course, that didn't happen, but it hasn't stopped the institution from teasing its main exhibition, "Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America," online, which apparently includes the skin of Marilyn Monroe.care routine If there ever was a time to try to imitate its impeccable shine, it is now.

On Instagram, the makeup museum published a document dated March 17, 1959, sent from the dermatologist Erno Laszlo's office (from the well-known beauty company) to Monroe, detailing his morning and evening skincare routine. Essentially, every morning you wash your face and neck with warm water, lather with Active Phelityl Soap and apply the Shake-It Normalizer "well shaken" on the face with cotton "saturated to the point of dripping", avoiding the eyes . He took it off with a handkerchief, applied felitone "in small spots, gently spreading it on the surface", and then removed it with another handkerchief. Finally, a Duo-Phase facial powder would be applied to the entire face and neck, removing the "superfluous powder" with cotton. She would repeat the routine at night, "before retiring."

Although the regime was prescribed 61 years ago, some of the products are still available: how The New York Post points out, the Erno Laszlo company still sells a Limited Edition Shake-It Tinted Treatment for $ 49, and the Phelityl Cleaning Bar for $ 38. It's still too rich for my blood, but what are you going to do?

Erno Laszlo's chief historian and branding officer Patricia Schuffenhauer narrates the Instagram post. "She personalized each recipe for all of her clients, and Marilyn Monroe was drier, so you can see as we go through the recipe that all the products she prescribed were to help hydrate her skin," she says. . “He is also known for his holistic approach to recipes, which includes not only how to use and apply the products, but also how to dress, what to eat and what not to eat. For Marilyn Monroe, he asked that she stay away from nuts, chocolate, olives, oysters, and clams. "

Buy a Hempz lotion, get 50% discount on the other

I'm in favor of lathering a lot of goop on my desert skin and hoping for the best, but no nuts? No thanks!