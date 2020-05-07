Marc Guggenheim Script Prophet Character Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Guggenheim has been configured by Studio 8 to suit Prophet, the Image Comics character hatched by dead Pool creator Rob Liefeld.

The goal is to build a franchise around John Prophet, a DNA-enhanced super soldier placed in a cryogenic freeze for a future mission only to wake up prematurely in the present, looking for a mission that doesn't exist. The ruthless berserker must find his humanity.

Marc Guggenheim

Buchan / REX / Shutterstock



Pic is produced by Adrian Askarieh (Hitman: Agent 47), Brooklyn Weaver (Run all night) and Rob Liefeld. John Hyde and Terissa Kelton will also participate in capacity production.

Prophet originated in Leifeld Young blood, and became a series of its own in 1993. It cross-pollinated with another Liefeld creation, Cable, which was portrayed by Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2 And it's expected to be part of the launch of the X-Force franchise that Drew Goddard is writing to direct. It's all based on the comic characters created by Leifeld, who made a deal with Netflix for his group of superhero characters Extreme Universe to be used in franchise creations creatively supervised by Akiva Goldsman.

Guggenheim is best known for Arrow, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, DC & # 39; s Legends of Tomorrow, and is making his directorial debut on The Flash, the episode set to air shortly on CW. He is also adapting the graphic novel. Gantz for Sony Pictures.

John Graham and Guy Danella will supervise for Studio 8

Guggenheim is managed by Cliff Roberts and advised by Ziffren Brittenham.