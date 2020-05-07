Man injured in shooting in downtown Brooklyn; Police search for suspect – Up News Info

Home Local News Man injured in shooting in downtown Brooklyn; Police search for suspect –...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police are looking for who pulled the trigger Wednesday night in a shooting in Downtown Brooklyn that left a man in the hospital seriously injured.

The Downtown Brooklyn Police Department says the shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue, in a commercial area near the Bass Lake Road intersection.

Officers found the victim at the scene and emergency teams provided medical assistance. Then an ambulance took the man to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to find out who was responsible for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police say they do not believe it was a random incident.

