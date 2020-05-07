Luann De Lesseps reveals what she wants in a potential boyfriend after joining dating app

Luann de Lesseps is looking for love online and spoke about her experience and motivation to join a dating app during a new interview with HollywoodLife. Real housewives from New York City told the site that she simply wanted to "try new things,quot; and also talked about what she is looking for in a partner.

After her 2017 separation from ex-husband Tom D & # 39; Agostino Jr., Luann is single and ready to mix and is also ready to try a new dating method!

During his conversation with HollywoodLife, the reality show star said that I started this dating app called Hinge. Anyway, at the moment I'm just looking at shop windows. I still haven't decided to take anyone on a date. I just want to take a look at it. I have never been online in my life. It's not just the way I've met men before in the past, but you know, I'm trying new things. Lu and improved! "

For now, she is in no rush to find someone and is only "shopping at the window,quot; for a boyfriend.

But before meeting them in person, she has a list of characteristics and conditions that each man must meet.

‘First, it has to be six feet tall. Second, you have to have hair. And third, she has had children or she's already married because I don't date anyone who has never been, you know, husband or father. I think those are really important things. And being funny. And handsome, Luann shared.

Not only that, but he also hopes that a potential romantic partner understands that he still keeps in touch with a couple of his exes.

Still I still have a relationship with my first husband, the Count (Alexandre de Lesseps), and you know, we have our children together. So, you know, we are close, "she told the site before explaining that she is also close with her ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay and that they talk,quot; all the time. "



