Los Angeles County parks to open on Mother's Day Golf courses, trails open on Saturday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As orders to stay home begin to dwindle on Friday, all Los Angeles County parks will be open on Mother's Day, after authorities have previously said they would close.

The county's local, community and regional parks will be open starting Sunday for "passive use,quot; activities such as walking, jogging and free time, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed Wednesday night.

The social distancing will be in force and group meetings will not be allowed.

However, the county's four botanical gardens, Arboretum and Botanic Garden, South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens and Virginia Robinson Gardens, will remain closed on Sunday and will remain closed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, all Los Angeles County golf courses and hiking trails will reopen starting Saturday.

Starting Friday, Los Angeles County florists, toy stores, bookstores, clothing stores, sporting goods stores, and music stores will also be able to open just for sidewalk pickup.

Mayor Eric Garcetti presented a similar reopening plan for the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

All of this occurs after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that the state will begin moving into the second phase of its four-phase reopening plan, which involves reopening businesses and workplaces that are considered low risk because they can easily establish social distancing. guidelines