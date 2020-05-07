Lori Loughlin's college admission case could be dismissed

Lori Loughlin, one of the many wealthy parents caught up in the college admission scandal, is reportedly confident that her case could be dropped, and she will not spend any time in prison.

"Lori's attorneys feel that they have a high chance of the charges being dismissed because prosecutors concealed key evidence that [leader] Rick Singer was pressured by the FBI to lie in the course of his conversations with Lori," a source Unidentified Us Weekly.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $ 500,000 to an admissions consultant to help their daughters enter USC. Unlike fellow actress Felicity Huffman who pleaded guilty, Loughlin is fighting the charges.

Huffman is free and clear after spending less than two weeks in prison for his involvement in the college scam.

If convicted, Loughlin faces up to 45 years in prison.