Lori Loughlin's co-star Dave Coulier promises to support her 'forever' amid the university admission scandal

WENN

Actor Dave Coulier says he will be there for his & # 39; Fuller House & # 39; co-star & # 39; forever & # 39 ;, since he claims that filming the last season of the program without her & # 39; did not feel good & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Dave Coulier has promised to support his "Fuller House"co-star Lori Loughlin "forever" in the midst of their ongoing legal battles.

Actress and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli They are set to appear in court later this year 2020 after allegedly trying to get their kids the best college spots by bribing education administrators.

The couple, who have maintained their innocence, face a maximum of 50 years behind bars each, in addition to huge fines if found guilty.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Dave, 60, spoke about his friend's encounter with the law and insisted: "The images people see are not always what is true."

"I really can't comment, but we love her very much," he said. "And no matter how it turns out, we are there for her … Lori is one of my closest and dearest friends on the planet, and it is truly unfortunate that this has happened, and I will be there for her forever."

He added that it was "really sad" to shoot the final season of "Fuller House" without Loughlin, 55, admitting, "It didn't feel good."

The show will end with its upcoming fifth season, which begins airing on Netflix on June 5.