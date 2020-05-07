Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino sees 2021 return to normal for concerts. – Up News Info

Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino is as excited as anyone to hear the NFL schedule tonight, so he knows what stadiums will be available to reserve and when the artists will begin touring again later this year.

"Traditionally they (the sports leagues) announce the season and … then we can set the dates," he said. The live entertainment giant that owns Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship will return to the stage this summer after seeing its business close entirely in March.

Rapino, speaking on a conference call to discuss the quarterly results, anticipates experimenting over the summer in smaller venues in more open states and countries, backing off into something akin to the concert industry as we know it by 2021.

Some 65,000 Ticketmaster shows and 9,000 Live Nation shows have been affected by the spread of COVID-19. The good news is that only 5% to 10% of ticket holders have chosen refunds, with most choosing to wait for their shows to be postponed. And he said a Live Nation poll of 8,000 North American concert fans showed that most of them will voluntarily return to the concert in two conditions: venues are completely sanitized and there is easy access to the hand sanitizer. Fans wanted to see Billie Eilish in March, but they will wait until October or wait until February, ”said Rapino.

He said the company is talking to artists represented by Live Nation "on a daily basis. They are waiting to get back on the road when it is safe for them and their fans. … It is in our DNA to meet, socialize and celebrate," he said.

The company is also studying masks, reduced capacity, "contactless concessions" and increased use of digital ticket technology. He said he works with medical experts and public health officials on the procedures, and with the federal and state governments in the US. USA And the authorities of other countries to develop reopening phases for each market.

"Like most of the world, we have been working remotely since mid-March and will return to work only after there is a clear consensus that it is safe to do so," he said.

For the March quarter, revenue fell 21% to $ 1.37 billion. Net losses expanded to $ 185 million from $ 52 million.

Like theaters, live event companies are another group that has seen their entire business go dark. Live Nation is the largest and has enough cash available to last in the current situation for about a year.