'Little Women' Memorial Service: Atlanta's Minnie Ross to be streamed live

Details for the Little Women: Atlanta Star Minnie Ross memorial service have been released, and the service will air live.

According to TMZ, Minnie's family will hold a memorial for her this weekend, which only 10 of her closest loved ones will be able to attend in person due to quarantine guidelines.

For anyone else who wants to say a final goodbye to Minnie, it can be done through a live broadcast, and the family is accepting flowers, cards, and donations through different platforms.

Minnie was first reported to have been killed by a hit and run, but authorities later confirmed that the reality television star dies in a head-on collision.

According to multiple reports, his car hit a sidewalk and collided with another vehicle. Minnie was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, while the other driver suffered minor injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.