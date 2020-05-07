'Little Women' Memorial Service: Atlanta's Minnie Ross to be streamed live

Bradley Lamb
Details for the Little Women: Atlanta Star Minnie Ross memorial service have been released, and the service will air live.

According to TMZ, Minnie's family will hold a memorial for her this weekend, which only 10 of her closest loved ones will be able to attend in person due to quarantine guidelines.

