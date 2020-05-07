Lions 2020 Calendar: Dates and times for all 16 games, calendar strength, final record prediction

The Lions are coming off a disappointing 3-12-1 season in which quarterback Matthew Stafford missed eight games. Coach Matt Patricia enters a crucial third season looking to build a strong NFL Draft in which the Lions added cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back D & # 39; Andre Swift.

Detroit will face a tough schedule that includes the NFC South and AFC South, and the challenges of the NFC North will be no easier. The Lions were 0-6 in division games in 2019.

Here's a full breakdown of the 2020 Detroit Lions schedule, including the dates and start times for the 16 games and our early prediction.

Detroit Lions 2020 schedule

House: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Washington, Indianapolis, Houston

(The Lions schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full 2020 NFL schedule.)

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

Detroit has six games on the calendar against teams that won 10 or more games in 2019, including the home and home series with the Packers and Vikings. Houston and New Orleans also won 10 games each.

Detroit has been a miserable road game under Patricia with a 4-11-1 record, and that will be tested against the NFC South and AFC South teams on the schedule. Weather shouldn't be a factor in those games, and two (Atlanta, Arizona) are indoors.

Lions schedule strength and prediction

Detroit's opponents had a combined record of 134-121-1 last season, a winning percentage of .524. As a result, the Lions are tied for the fifth-toughest schedule by record, and seven of those games are against playoff teams since 2019.

Tennessee and Houston are difficult cross editions for the calendar. Detroit is 3-5 games without a conference with Patricia, so there is a chance to sneak in some wins.

Harder tests: Four of the top eight all-time TD passing leaders visit Ford Field this season. Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay makes that trip every year, but Philip Rivers of Indianapolis, Drew Brees of New Orleans and Tom Brady of Tampa Bay come to Detroit this season. Stafford will have to be at his best in those games.

Tennessee is the toughest road game outside of the division. That will be a clash of former Belichick assistants at Patricia and Vrabel.

Great breaks: Detroit's undivided opponents finished 14-24-1 last season, and the Titans were the only ones to have a .500 record at home. Arizona, Carolina, Atlanta and Jacksonville are winnable games, and that could help Detroit stay in the division.

Detroit has lost its last three Thanksgiving games, and will try to break that streak in that annual tradition.

Bottom line: The Lions lost six division games for an average of 6.7 points per game, and that included a pair of heartbreakers against the Packers.

Detroit has a talent roster, and this is another opportunity for Stafford to elevate the franchise to a playoff contender. Those division games will be the key, especially if the Lions can take over the games that can be won along the way.

Record prediction: 6-10