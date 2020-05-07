Lily Allen sparks David Harbor engagement rumor as she unveils new ring

Instagram

Rumor has it that the hitmaker of & # 39; Smile & # 39; She has her relationship with the actor of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; David Harbor to the next level as he shows a new rock on his finger in a new Instagram selfie.

Up News Info –

Iily Allen It has sparked rumors of a lockdown engagement after showing off a new ring on social media.

The "Smile" singer posted a selfie of her new toned look to Instagram on Thursday, May 7, 2020, but many fans were more interested in her new jewelry.

A follower asked, "Um … engagement ring?" prompting Lily to respond, "engagement club's first rule …" referring to a line of Brad Pitt movie "Fight club"," The first rule of Fight Club is: Don't talk about Fight Club! "

The pop star has been dating "Strange things"star David Harbor for over a year. She was previously married to a London-based painter and decorator. Sam Cooper, the father of her two daughters.