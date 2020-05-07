Liberty Global's Virgin Media agrees to merge with mobile company O2 – Up News Info

Virgin Media, the UK cable operator owned by Liberty Global by John Malone, has agreed to a major merger with British mobile phone company O2 from telecom giant O2 in a deal worth £ 24B ($ 29.57B) .

The two companies will form a 50:50 joint venture, which Liberty Global and Telefonica hope will become an internet and mobile powerhouse as demand for super-fast broadband grows and 5G is deployed in the UK.

In a joint statement, Liberty Global and Telefónica said they expect to complete the merger in the middle of next year, subject to regulatory approval. They said the merger will create savings of £ 6.2B.

