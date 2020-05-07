LG's stylish mid-range Velvet smartphone gets its big reveal

The LG Velvet was finally officially launched in South Korea, after weeks of teasing and announcements. As expected, the phone features a triple "rain drop,quot; rear camera array, runs on a Snapdragon 765, and has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a small center notch. Details about its global launch are expected to come later this month.

LG has taken such a gradual approach with the revelation that we already knew pretty much everything about the Velvet. The South Korean electronics giant showed off its name and sketch design in April, then announced its processor along with additional details the following week.

We also knew the specs for its cameras, display, and battery thanks to a blog post released late last month. The main camera has a 48-megapixel sensor, and is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Internally, the phone has a 4,300 mAh battery and supports fast and wireless charging.

To complete the specs, the phone has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an IP68 water resistance rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Supports LG stylus and dual-screen accessory, and is available in orange, green, black, and white. Oh, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, because this is LG after all.

The LG Velvet retails for ₩ 899,800 (about $ 700) when it goes on sale in South Korea. Although the company has not yet announced pricing or out-of-country information, LG tells us it plans to make an announcement in English later this month, suggesting a US launch. USA And Europe cannot be very far. This is good news, because the Velvet is one of the most interesting phones that LG has produced in a long time.