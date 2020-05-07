LG Velvet is a new mid-range phone that you should already forget – BGR

LG just launched a new phone in Korea after weeks of teasing it online, the LG Velvet.

The Velvet is a mid-range phone that doesn't have exciting quality to guarantee the $ 735 price tag, especially in a year when the coronavirus pandemic will have a massive influence on smartphone purchases.

The phone is more expensive than the newly released iPhone SE and is not as powerful as the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 phones.

LG started a broad teasing campaign for a new phone that we were hoping to replace the LG G series. The Velvet, LG called it, emphasizing its novel camera design, as if camera design was a problem that needs resolution in current phones. In the weeks that followed, LG revealed more details about the Velvet, and it became clear that this is not the type of phone that will compete against the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8. The Velvet is a mid-range Android phone that will rock the phone. Snapdragon 765 processor. The Korean company has revealed the final piece of the Velvet puzzle, and that's the kind of detail that should make you completely forget about Velvet.

The Velvet starts at 899,800 won in Korea, which translates to $ 735. It is an incredibly high price to pay for a phone that is not a flagship and does not have any features that make it worthwhile.

The design is almost similar to what is already available on Android, but not as good. We're seeing a notched display at a time when most Android phone makers are opting for perforated displays as well as thicker top and bottom bezels. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless charging and 5G connectivity are also included in the package.

The specs include a 6.8-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery, which are in line with what Android's competition is doing. But the Snapdragon 765 is not the Snapdragon 865 used in the S20 and OnePlus 8, and neither of these chips can outperform the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE.

The rear camera module may have a better design than its counterparts, but can it take better photos? We are reviewing three sensors, including a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. This $ 735 phone will offer better photos than the $ 399 Pixel 3a that Google is about to launch.

The LG Velvet will be difficult to sell to anyone who is familiar with the latest phones. The price of the USA USA It has not been revealed, but if it is around $ 700 then it would be much better to get a flagship phone for that money. The iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, and Galaxy S20 are better deals than the Velvet. Even the S20 is getting bigger price discounts from Samsung, making it more affordable than before.

If budget is a concern, then iPhone SE and Pixel 4a are better options. The iPhone SE is the best of them if you want a phone that can last for a few years and still offer exceptional performance and access to the latest software updates. The Pixel 4a is for Pixel enthusiasts looking for Google software and camera tricks.

When the iPhone 12 launches this fall, the cheaper version may be less expensive than the Velvet.

If it was unclear at the moment, the LG Velvet is neither an Android 2020 flagship nor an affordable mid-range. And let's not forget that 2020 is marked by the great coronavirus health crisis, which will have a massive impact on smartphone sales.

Image Source: LG