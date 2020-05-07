LeBron James denounces the daily hunt for black men in response to the Ahmaud Arbery shooting

WENN

The NBA star could not hide his outrage after a video of the incident that took place in Georgia appeared, while presidential candidate Joe Biden considers the murder of & # 39; cold-blooded & # 39; 25 years.

Lebron James He has become ill from the shooting to death of Ahmaud Arbery. After graphic images appeared online of the incident outside of Brunswick, Georgia, in February, the Los Angeles Lakers star turned to social media to express his outrage at the daily hunt for black men in the country.

"We are literally hunted EVERY DAY / EVERY MOMENT we get out of the comfort of our homes! We can't even go for a damn jogging man! As the WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?! ?!? " The 35-year-old athlete tweeted on Wednesday, May 6. "No man! YOU ARE MAKING ME! !!!!! Sorry Ahmaud (Rest in paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to ….. heavens to your family!"

Along with his angry tweet, the NBA star posted a black-and-white photo of the 25-year-old deceased. The image itself features a caption that says, "I was killed by an armed father and son who chased and shot me while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood. None of my murderers has been charged. My name is Ahmaud Arbery."

LeBron James expressed anger at the Ahmaud Arbery shooting

Hours before James voiced his opinion on the Arbery shooting, presidential candidate Joe Biden made a public call for justice. "The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood," the former vice president tweeted. "My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a prompt, full and transparent investigation into his murder."

Joe Biden condemned the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery was shot dead while running in a residential neighborhood after being chased by two white men, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis. Both men, who were neither arrested nor charged in the death of the aspiring electrician, reportedly told police they suspected he was a thief.

Since then, a video of the February incident has been posted on social media. He captured Arbery running along the road while a white truck was parked in front of him. When he approached the truck, he ran to the right side and a shot was heard. When Arbery reappeared in camera view, he could be seen fighting with a man before more shots were heard.

On Tuesday, May 5, District Attorney for the Georgia Atlantic Judicial Court, Tom Durden, issued a statement on the case. "After a careful review of the evidence presented, I am confident that the case should be presented to the Glynn County Grand Jury for consideration of criminal charges," his statement said.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper, however, couldn't help admitting that "she is feeling very discouraged right now." He added: "I just think about how they could allow these two men to kill my son and not be arrested. That is what I cannot understand."