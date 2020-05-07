Lady GaGa offers a new May date for the release of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39;

WENN

The sixth studio album by the singer of & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; It was originally released on April 10, but was delayed due to everything that happened during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga He has officially rescheduled the release of his new album "Chromatica" after the initial release date was removed due to blocking of the coronavirus.

The singer has excited fans by announcing the new release date of May 29, through her social media accounts.

"The journey continues. You can officially join me in #Chromatica on May 29," he posted on Twitter and Instagram.

The album, which will include her most recent single, "Stupid Love," will initially debut on April 10. The star broke the news of the delay to fans in March, writing: "This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring each other joy and healing. " At times like this, it just doesn't seem right to release this album with everything that happens during this global pandemic. "