LADWP to stop closings for non-payment for the rest of 2020; City Initiates Emergency Tenant Assistance Fund – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the city of Los Angeles prepares to begin the process of reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday additional relief measures for Angelenos struggling to make ends meet.

"We remain focused on the other effect of this pandemic, how devastating it has been to the economic lives of Angelenos," he said.

While the city has already announced that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy would not shut down public services for non-payment during the pandemic, Garcetti went one step further Thursday and said the order will last until the end of the year.

He also said that there would be no penalties for late payments and that extended payment plans would be offered to those who need them.

"If you can pay your bill, you should, as your payments help us provide reliable service throughout the city," he said. "But if you face financial difficulties and can't pay each bill on time, you don't have to worry about whether the water will come out of the tap or whether the lights will stay on."

Garcetti said that all bills must eventually be paid and that the city and DWP were working together to find a suitable timeline on how and when that should happen.

The Mayor also announced that a rent freeze on units covered by the city's rent stabilization ordinance would be extended for one year after the crisis, meaning that rents cannot be increased by more than 624,000 units. within the city limits for 12 months after the emergency declaration has been lifted

"This freeze is just one part of our ongoing efforts to help people stay healthy and housed in their time of need," he said.

Garcetti also announced that he has signed an ordinance that prohibits landlords from using coercion, intimidation, or fraud to take renter's stimulus checks and gives renters the ability to legally enforce protections adopted by the city.

"This measure also requires landlords to provide you with the notice of protection from our housing department whenever they contact you about your lease during this period," he said. "The notice must be provided in the language that the tenant predominantly uses."

A complete list of protections granted to tenants as a result of the COVID-19 crisis can be found online.

Council President Nury Martinez also spoke at the daily briefing and announced the establishment of the Emergency Tenant Assistance Fund, intended to assist those experiencing extreme financial hardship caused by a severe reduction in working hours or the job loss as a result of the pandemic.

"The Tenant Relief Fund COVID-19 will give the rent money directly to landlords so that they can meet their financial obligations, and then they can pay their mortgages and we can keep our tenants in their units," Martinez said.

The city had previously adopted ordinances designed to protect the jobs of laid-off workers and guarantee adequate paid sick leave for front-line workers.

"We want to do the right thing and we want to be able to protect all Angelenos," Martinez said. "We want to be able to focus on people and not corporations, we want to be able to return to our normal lives and we want people to return to work."

Garcetti also announced that the Angeleno Card Program had doubled its initial goal, raising $ 20 million, allowing the city to assist 60,000 Los Angeles residents.