Ladder Matches at WWE Headquarters – Up News Info Detroit

For the second time in the same number of months, WWE will pay per event in an empty arena. Money In The Bank was originally slated to take place in Baltimore, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to move the proceedings to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where Raw and Slap They have been broadcast for the past two months.

However, not all games will be played in a sunny state. Two of the contests will provide a change of scenery as the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank ladder matches will take place inside WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It is not only the first time that an MITB match has occurred in the office, but it is also the first time that men and women will compete at the same time. They'll start in the lobby of the building, work their way up to the ceiling, and then climb a staircase to retrieve the important briefcase, guaranteeing the winner a title shot against any champion anywhere anytime.

With 12 Superstars competing in two games simultaneously, it will be interesting to see how this shakes up. It may be chaos, but again WWE did a masterful job with AJ Styles vs. Undertaker Boneyard Match at WrestleMania when no one knew what that match was supposed to be. As this will also be recorded, expectations are high that fans will receive an entertaining show.

Elsewhere on the card, Braun Strowman, a member of the Wyatt family, will defend the Universal Championship against its former leader, Bray Wyatt. Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, and Bayley and Tamina will tangle with him. Slap Women's Championship on the line.

Here's a look at the full card with how things could be shaken.

Money ladder match in men's bank

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Otis vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio

Favored to Win: AJ Styles

After being buried in a grave by The Undertaker during their epic showdown at WrestleMania, AJ Styles reappeared on Monday. Raw for one reason: to proclaim that he is not dead. In fact, his chances of climbing to the top of the WWE ladder are very much alive after he hit the final ticket to MITB by winning the Last Chance Gauntlet Match on Monday. She looked strong on her return and will look even stronger if she leaves with a briefcase in hand on Sunday night without the help of recently released Gallows and Anderson. All apologies to Daniel Bryan and the rest of the competitors, but it would be a shock if The Phenomenal One doesn't reach the top of the Titan Tower first. Choose: AJ Styles

Women's money ladder in the bank

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Lacey Evans vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella

Favored to win: Shayna Baszler

Despite losing to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, the future remains bright for Shayna Baszler. Bookmakers have her linked to win this one, and it is highly likely that it will lead to the next chapter in her battle with Lynch. WWE has hinted at it by announcing that Lynch will appear next Monday Raw to face the winner of the MITB match. Asuka could also qualify and potentially breathe new life into a rivalry that has already proven itself worth the price of admission (provided fans are allowed to return to the arena). However, my hunch is that Baszler is going home from WWE headquarters with a little extra baggage. Choose: Shayna Baszler

Universal Match Championship

Braun Strowman (c) against Bray Wyatt

Favored to Win: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was never supposed to be in this position. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Roman Reigns would have challenged Goldberg at WrestleMania and most likely would have gone with the Universal Championship around his waist. Still, there is no denying that Strowman has paid his debts and deserves to be in this role. For WWE, the question is whether they see him as a viable champion in the future or if they put the belt on Bray Wyatt. Keep in mind that fans were furious when the decision was made to have Wyatt lose the title to Goldberg a few months ago. Television ratings have plummeted since Strowman has been champion, though that is largely due to empty arena shows that leave much to be desired. For Strowman's sake, you'd better hope WWE doesn't have the title change hands in an effort to move the needle in the right direction. Choose: Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) against Seth Rollins

Favored to Win: Drew McIntyre

Like Strowman, Drew McIntyre is a guy who has more than paid his dues. Also as Strowman, audience of Raw It has sunk like the Titanic in recent weeks. But I am less inclined to see a change of title in this match. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win his first major title in WWE, and that means they are investing in it for the long haul. In short, having the Monday Night Messiah win the championship here would be a disaster. Choose: Drew McIntyre

Slap Women's Championship

Bayley (c) against Tamina

Favored to Win: Bayley

As much as I'd love to see Tamina win the championship here, it's just not going to happen. It is painfully obvious that the friendship between Bayley and Sasha Banks is on the rocks and they are building a showdown for him. Slap Women's Championship. Expect Banks to get involved in this in some way, but it won't lead to a change of hands. The next time it happens it's probably Boss Time. Pick: Bayley

Slap Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

The new day against John Morrison and The Miz against The Forgotten Sons against The Lucha House Party

Favored to win: the new day

This may be a fatal four-way, but it really is a three-team race. It boils down to retention of The New Day, recovery of Miz and Morrison, or The Forgotten Sons ascending to the top of the Slap tag team After bursting onto the scene a couple of weeks ago, The Forgotten Sons are already at risk. If they don't win the gold, they can fall into purgatory half of the card, which is almost impossible to escape. Therefore, a good presentation will be essential to win or lose to save face. My instincts tell me that they will not be forgotten yet, but they will not be lucky children on Sunday either. Look for The New Day to continue holding gold for a while longer. Pick: The new day

