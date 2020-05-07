La Scala opens virtual tour during coronavirus blockade

MILAN – Milan's famous La Scala opera revealed on Thursday a virtual journey through its ornate venues and rich archives through Google Arts & Culture, with a fortuitous moment as theaters in Italy and the western world remain closed due to to the coronavirus.

The project has been in process for years, and organizers accelerated it during the coronavirus, knowing there was a captive audience eager for the cultural media. To announce the event, the La Scala orchestra and artists released a video presentation of an excerpt from Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra,quot;, with musicians and singers playing in their gardens, living rooms, balconies and studios.

"We are sad not to see the orchestra together, not to see the dancers together, not to see the choir together, not to see the hands on stage every day … The theater is a great family," said Dominique Meyer, La Scala CEO.

"Or, of course, we cannot wait to return to the theater, but in the meantime we can explore these secrets of the theater and learn things that even we did not know," he added.

The project includes virtual tours of the theater, backstage, and museum, along with 240,000 stock photos and 16,000 documents, more than 40 digital exhibits, and close-up views of the costumes worn by stars like Maria Callas. Opera performances are available on another platform through Italy's RAI state television.

La Scala has been closed since February 23, a few days after the first positive case of nationally transmitted coronavirus in Italy. While museums are slated to reopen on May 18, the government has not yet set an opening date for theaters in the country that invented the opera. La Scala has proposed reopening with a performance of Verdi's Requiem in September.

The Arena di Verona, an open-air theater in a Roman amphitheater, has canceled its popular summer opera festival, but has announced a series of opera concerts in August with a fraction of its capacity, from 13,500 to just 3,000. The program is still being resolved.

