Kylie Jenner shows off her curvy physique in a skinny marine outfit outfit, but some say it's controversial

Kylie Jenner, America's youngest self-made billionaire, is showing off her curvy physique in a tight-fitting Marine Serre outfit. This is not the first time that Kylie has worn the brand on her social media pages and is now wearing the brand's Tan Tattoo outfit. At first glance, it may appear to be a catsuit or bodysuit, but they are actually leggings with a matching top. The leggings have a black waistband that gives the illusion of a belt. The best ones sell for about $ 443 and the leggings for $ 323. The fabric is meant to have a pure dye, but to people with darker skin, it would appear light pink. The fashion industry has come under fire for calling things "nude,quot; or "toned," but the color only applies to Caucasian skin. Since this is a tattoo top and leggings, and considered "tan," there are some dark-skinned people who find the outfit controversial. The outfit is not available in other shades.

Although some people find the choice of color controversial, Kylie Jenner still received accolades for her flawless looks and fabulous physique. Sitting on a modern gray sofa, with an abstract painting of gray and gold leaves behind her on the wall, Kylie Jenner struck a pose and showed off the outfit.

Her hair was pulled back and you could see big blonde highlights in strands in the front. The rest of her hair was a shade darker than the one she had recently worn. She was wearing a pair of Dior Ski 6 Shield sunglasses that cost approximately $ 150. She didn't show many accessories and you couldn't see her hands or wrists to determine what jewelry she was wearing. For the shoe, Kylie opted for the Yeezy Season 5 translucent pumps that retail for around $ 340.

You can check out the photo Kylie shared with her 174.1 million Instagram followers below.

Kylie Jenner recently went viral after she republished a photo of her and identical twin-like Stormi in her Instagram story, as reported by Ashley Mitchell. Kylie fans have been comparing photos of Kylie and Stormi and have come across multiple instances where the two look like twins.

You can see several of those photos below.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's Marine Serre outfit? Do you like the style? Do you agree with those who find it controversial?

