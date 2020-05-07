KUWK: Kylie Jenner has the best answer for fans to wonder if she only plays 'Dress Up' while she's quarantined in her new mansion!

As you probably know by now, Kylie Jenner bought a $ 36.5 million mansion and moved into it, and since then, she's only been updating her social media with photos of her posing in her expensive and fashionable outfits. That being said, some fans have noticed and one of them even asked if all he does all day in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine is dressing up in his luxurious home.

It didn't take long for the billionaire makeup mogul to applaud and she had a pretty good response!

Kylie has been posting her fashion shows in quarantine almost daily, so it seems that trying on clothes and designing them for photos is her only way to pass the time and entertain herself.

This prompted a social media user to ask himself, "Does @KylieJenner play dress-up at home?"

Sure enough, Kylie noticed the tweet and responded with a simple, "Yes."

It really seems like the person commenting on this might have tried to tease or judge her for it, but her sure but brief and to the point answer was too self-conscious for things to not work.

In one word, Kylie made it clear that she likes to design her expensive wardrobe all the time, while also showing off her new mansion in the snapshots she takes for Instagram!

After all, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has an amazing new house at his disposal, as well as awesome clothes and accessories that others can only dream of.

Who can really blame Kylie for liking playing with him for social media photos while he's trapped inside?

It's no secret that she is also one of the most influential people on the platform, so she needs to keep her diet alive during the pandemic, somehow!



