Kristin Cavallari shares birthday tribute to her son amid divorce drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutlerson of Jaxon Cutler is celebrating her sixth birthday.
the Very cavallari Star, who is currently divorcing the former NFL athlete, visited Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to her son on his special day.
"Happy sixth birthday, my little man. Jaxy, you have such a sweet and sensitive side, but you have the ability to make everyone laugh with your amazing sense of humor and wit," Kristin wrote in a message to her son. "You light up a room and make this world a better place. I am so grateful to be your mom. I love you angel forever."
Kristin and Jay are also parents of son Camden Cutler, 7 and their daughter Saylor Cutler, 4. The ex-couple surprised their fans in late April when they announced their separation after 10 years together. Kristin and Jay announced their plans to divorce in a message on social media on April 26.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," the statement said. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."
"This is just the situation of two people separating," the message continued. "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
In the days following their announcement, Kristin and Jay seemed to disagree on certain details in their divorce. However, E! Later, she learned that the duo reached a temporary child custody agreement.
"Kristin and Jay have progressed in the divorce," a source told E! News. "They now agree that Jay will allow Kristin to buy the house she has been looking at since November last year when they started having serious problems, leading her to start looking in the first place."
"In exchange for that, they agree to divide the time with their children, one week and one week off," the source shared. "They are making the kids stay in the house and Kristin is staying for a week, then Jay is staying for a week."
According to the source, this will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the children will have to move from their home to his every two weeks.
