Kristin Cavallari shares birthday tribute to her son amid divorce drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutlerson of Jaxon Cutler is celebrating her sixth birthday.

the Very cavallari Star, who is currently divorcing the former NFL athlete, visited Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to her son on his special day.

"Happy sixth birthday, my little man. Jaxy, you have such a sweet and sensitive side, but you have the ability to make everyone laugh with your amazing sense of humor and wit," Kristin wrote in a message to her son. "You light up a room and make this world a better place. I am so grateful to be your mom. I love you angel forever."

Kristin and Jay are also parents of son Camden Cutler, 7 and their daughter Saylor Cutler, 4. The ex-couple surprised their fans in late April when they announced their separation after 10 years together. Kristin and Jay announced their plans to divorce in a message on social media on April 26.