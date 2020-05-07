Kristin Cavallari reportedly divorced Jay Cutler because he was "lazy,quot;, "unmotivated,quot;

The pending divorce between Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari comes, in part, because Cavallari thought of Cutler as "lazy,quot; and "unmotivated,quot; later in their marriage, according to a report on page six.

The "Hills,quot; star, who announced the couple's divorce in April, reportedly became "increasingly impatient,quot; with her husband's lack of ambition; He had originally planned to pursue a broadcast career on Fox Sports in 2017 after an eight-year career in Chicago. He was ready to take the job when he decided to retire and return to the NFL for a final season with the Dolphins. He threw for 2,660 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (plus four fumbles) for Miami in 2017.

Page Six, citing a source, reported that Cutler had nothing else in line after retiring from play forever.

"He was supposed to take this great job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would lift him off the couch and do something," the source told Page Six. "Instead, she retired, this is (three) years ago, and joined the (Miami) Dolphins. That didn't work out well, and she was left without a television concert until she gave them the show."

The source also added that Cavallari sees herself as "highly polished and groomed," and Cutler as "this lazy, unmotivated guy."

Cutler joined Cavallari's reality show "Very Cavallari,quot; in July 2018, showing the same irritability he had as an NFL player, and becoming a surprising star because of that. Page Six reports that Cutler has reflected on other potential work in broadcasting; For "Very Cavallari," he has received offers from ESPN and CBS.