Kristin Cavallari, divorce husband Jay Cutler because he is & # 39; lazy & # 39;

Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari is divorcing her husband Jay Cutler because he is lazy.

The couple announced their separation earlier this month, but even on the show, Cutler's apparent lack of momentum was very evident.

"He was getting more and more impatient with him. He was supposed to take this great job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would lift him off the couch and do something," said a source on Page Six. "Instead, he retired, this is [three] years ago, and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn't work out well, and he was left without a television concert until she offered the show."

According to the source, the former The Hills star "sees herself as highly polished and groomed, and [Cutler as] this lazy and unmotivated guy."

Oh darling.