Kodak Black's lawyer urges Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian to help their client get out of jail

Kodak Black, the rapper who was jailed after he tried to carry firearms across the US-Canada border, was attacked last week while in prison, and now his lawyer is seeking help. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the rapper's lawyer asked for help from people like Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill.

As you know, both Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill are actively involved in the prison reform act. Kim Kardashian, on the one hand, has worked with Donald Trump and Brittany K. Barnett to help first-time criminals break out of prison, while Meek was in prison for unfair reasons and has been fighting for justice ever since.

In recent years, both sides have been working toward prison reform in various ways. Many times, they call on political officials and figures to enact changes for those who have been unfairly treated by the system and some who may have been wrongly convicted.

Earlier this week, Kodak Black's lawyer enlisted the help of Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian considering that Black's situation appears to be getting worse behind bars. Kodak Black was reportedly attacked by seven guards in a Kentucky prison.

Kodak Black was reportedly handcuffed and hit in the head with a stick. Other reports claimed that the guards shook his testicles and told him that he would need "bigger balls,quot; to get to the prison. Bradford Cohen, his attorney, updated Kodak fans about his situation.

You can check Cohen's statement below in its entirety:

As previously reported, Kodak Black pleaded guilty to weapons charges after he attempted to cross the border with weapons last April. Kodak, born Bill Kapri, was detained by police when he crossed the border between the United States and Canada along with three of his friends.

In addition to discovering marijuana, the border patrol also found the above weapons for which he was charged with criminal possession of a second-degree weapon.

In November 2019, Kodak Black received a 46-month prison sentence in a federal penitentiary for purchasing a weapon in Florida.



